Published: October 1, 2025Pizza Today Staff
Pixel-Shot/stock.adobe.com

This National Pizza Month, we honor pizzerias’ generosity and spirit

Happy National Pizza Month! Each October, Pizza Today celebrates America’s favorite food and the people who make it. You can join in the National Pizza Month celebration at PizzaToday.com/nationalpizzamonth.

Pizza people share their love and dedication to their restaurants, but pizzerias do so much more. Shop owners are some of the most giving people in their communities. Pizzerias often step to the plate during emergencies and times of community crisis. They support their neighborhood families and children. They are a beacon when organizations and causes need help.

This National Pizza Month, we are shining a light the amazing role pizzerias play in their communities by collecting stories about pizzerias and their impacts on the communities they serve. We will share pizzeria community stories all month long. To be included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with details about your community impact story!

Learn more about our featured pizzerias (this list will be updated throughout October 2025):

Brewability – Englewood, Colorado

Pizza Today Magazine, October 2025, halloween themed cover

Read the October 2025 Issue of Pizza Today Magazine

It’s National Pizza Month! We’re celebrating all month long with pizzeria community impact stories. See how pizzerias are making a difference in their communities. The inaugural Pizza Expo Columbus takes over the Columbus Convention Center on Oct. 26-27. Get a preview of all the excitement to expect. In this issue, we also dive into what makes the perfect pepperoni slice and breakfast pizza inspiration. Find tips leadership traits and how to maximize user-generated content. Go to the October issue.

Down North Pizza | Pizzeria Community Impact

Adam Sweet, Problem Child, Little Rock, AR | A Conversation

The Perfect Pizza Dough Ball Weight | Knead to Know

National Pizza Month — Pizzeria Tool Kit

