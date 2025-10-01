Pizzeria Community Impact

This National Pizza Month, we honor pizzerias’ generosity and spirit

Happy National Pizza Month! Each October, Pizza Today celebrates America’s favorite food and the people who make it. You can join in the National Pizza Month celebration at PizzaToday.com/nationalpizzamonth.

Pizza people share their love and dedication to their restaurants, but pizzerias do so much more. Shop owners are some of the most giving people in their communities. Pizzerias often step to the plate during emergencies and times of community crisis. They support their neighborhood families and children. They are a beacon when organizations and causes need help.

This National Pizza Month, we are shining a light the amazing role pizzerias play in their communities by collecting stories about pizzerias and their impacts on the communities they serve. We will share pizzeria community stories all month long. To be included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with details about your community impact story!

Learn more about our featured pizzerias (this list will be updated throughout October 2025):

Brewability – Englewood, Colorado

Read the October 2025 Issue of Pizza Today Magazine

