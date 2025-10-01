Brewability | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Brewability

Englewood, Colorado

Community involvement is the heart of Brewability, a Colorado-based pizzeria and brewery. Founded on the belief that everyone – regardless of ability – deserves a safe and welcoming place to belong, Brewability focuses its community efforts on employment, accessibility and connection.

In addition to offering Braille and picture menus, adaptive dining tools and a vibrating dance floor so people who are hard of hearing can enjoy music, Brewability hires and trains adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for every role. Owner/operator Tiffany Fixter tells Pizza Today that Brewability “proves inclusion works.” The restaurant also makes its training materials public through its YouTube channel so other businesses and schools can learn to build a more inclusive culture.

“In an industry known for high turnover and constant staffing shortages, our team members with disabilities are some of the most loyal, hardworking and joyful people you will ever meet,” Fixter says. “They show up on time, take pride in their work and create an atmosphere of genuine positivity.”

Brewability operates a nonprofit arm, Ability to Access, that provides field trips for students from fifth grade through adulthood to get hands-on experience with everything from food prep to customer service in a supportive environment.

Fixter says the strong culture at Brewability goes beyond something that can be taught in an employee manual. “Community impact starts with real jobs and fair wages that bring dignity and independence,” she says.

