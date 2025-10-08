Mod Pizza | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Mod Pizza

Bellevue, Washington

Nearly 100% of stores owned by MOD Pizza have employed workers facing barriers to employment, such as disability, lack of education or history of substance abuse. For the past 13 years, stores owned by MOD Pizza have worked intentionally to employ formerly incarcerated individuals, a population known to face unemployment due to difficulty securing jobs.

“At MOD, we believe companies can and should be a force for good in the lives of the people they employ and the communities they serve,” says Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD.

The pizzeria also focuses on the communities where it operates by participating in initiatives such as One Warm Coat. And the company’s stores spring into action when communities face natural disasters such as wildfires in California or flooding in Texas.

MOD’s classic cheese pizza, “The Maddy,” is named after a young MOD fan whose family often visited the restaurant as she battled leukemia. This past year, MOD Pizza supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Maddy’s honor.

“At MOD, we’ve always believed that sharing a meal can be a powerful act. Our mission is about more than just serving pizza, it’s about creating spaces where people feel seen, cared for and connected,” says Tia Wolfe, director of restaurant marketing. “That’s the spirit that guides everything we do when it comes to giving back.”

