How to celebrate National Pizza Month

Pizza Today has you covered this October

National Pizza Month Pizzeria Tool Kit provides everything you need to celebrate all month long

UPDATED FOR 2025! Let’s collectively have the biggest pizza month ever and celebrate America’s favorite food. Pizza Today created National Pizza Month 40 years ago and we’re here to help you celebrate. There’s no better time to celebrate PIZZA that right now. We’ve pulled together resources to help you mark the occasion and promote your National Pizza Month campaigns in your store, in the community, virtually and on social networks. October can be anything you make it. The tools and tips below are provided to assist you with your unique efforts to promote your pizzeria’s National Pizza Month celebrations. We also have the official National Pizza Month logo and graphics for pizza fans, pizza enthusiast and local and national media to share.

Blast the National Pizza Month hashtag on everything. Use the hashtag on social media posts, in store and on external marketing and promotional signage.

#nationalpizzamonth

Go further and add a unique hashtag specific to your brand to track its shares. Don’t forget to tag @pizzatoday so we can follow your NPM campaign.

Learn more about how to use this tool kit to create your National Pizza Month campaign.

What is National Pizza Month?

National Pizza Month is a monthlong celebration of pizza, America’s favorite food. At the heart of National Pizza Month are the pizzerias and the people showcasing their pizzas. Pizza lovers across the country indulge in their favorite slices, try new toppings, and explore different pizzerias. Many pizzerias and restaurants offer special deals, promotions and events to mark the occasion.

Pizza Today’s founder Gerry Durnell created the National Pizza Month observance in 1984 to mark the debut of the first issue of Pizza Today magazine. The U.S. Congress officially designated October as National Pizza Month in 1987.

Each year, Pizza Today provides pizzeria operators, enthusiasts and media with media assets to help America celebration National Pizza Month. Pizza Today has been the pizzeria industry’s most trusted and valuable educational business resource for more than four decades. The international award-winning content focuses on insider tips, operational advice, recipes and information integral to helping today’s pizzeria owner operate more efficiently and profitably.

Have fun with National Pizza Month. We are sharing interesting pizza-related fun facts about pizza, pizza history, pizza topping, pizza world records for your next pizza trivia game or pizza quiz in 36 Pizza Fun Facts.

Want to share the story of National Pizza Month with your pizza fans?

Go to October is National Pizza Month: Your Guide to America’s Cheesiest Celebration, an article written specifically for a general audience on all the excitement of National Pizza Month!

Ways to Celebrate National Pizza Month

Here are three low-cost National Pizza Month marketing ideas:

Crown an Ultimate Pizza Fan by inviting customers to submit on social media why they should be the winner. Host a Press Event Month Kick Off (Invite local media, food writers, bloggers, etc. in for a free meal). Use your time with the media wisely to showcase your National Pizza Month plan and what makes your pizzeria standout. Give them a unique experience like a pizza-making class or dough making or tossing demo. Be memorable. Run a customer recipe promotion. Invite your patrons to create your next big hit! Have customers submit recipes for topping combinations, etc. Winner gets the pizza named after them on your menu or free pizza for a year or a $500 gift card, etc.

Get more low-cost to no-cost marketing ideas for your pizzeria make the most of National Pizza Month. Get the full list.

Get Social with National Pizza Month

31 Days of Pizza! We’ve made it easy for you to create social content for EVERY DAY IN OCTOBER. We’ve created a customizable Sample Social Media Calendar. Take an idea or two from here or use it as inspiration to create your own calendar.

National Pizza Month Sample Social Calendar Template — EXCEL FILE

National Pizza Month Sample Social Calendar Template — PDF

Download Marketing Assets for Your Pizzeria

√ — National Pizza Month Logo In Color

This the OFFICIAL LOGO of National Pizza Month. Use it on your marketing materials and social media posts. Click to enlarge each image and drag it to your desktop or save to your mobile device. If you require a different format, contact [email protected].

Download National Pizza Month Logo — JPG

National Pizza Month Declaration Social Sharing Art/Images

We’ve created images to declare National Pizza Month for social sharing. Click to enlarge each image and drag it to your desktop or save to your mobile device.

National Pizza Month Fillable Social Sharing Images

We’ve included National Pizza Month social media graphics that are designed for you to add your own image in. Get as creative as you want with the image. Be sure to tag Pizza Today so we can see it and share it. Here are a few option. Click to enlarge each image and drag it to your desktop or save to your mobile device.

Customizable Media Release / Media Alerts

We’ve provided you the framework to add in your specific information about your National Pizza Month festivities.

Media Releases are a great way to get your National Pizza Month activities in front of your local media. E-mail it to all local and regional media and well as specialty social/online media two weeks before October events.

Download Media Release.doc (Microsoft Word)

Download Media Release PDF

For special events and unique National Pizza Month programming. Also sent Media Alerts the day before activity. Use this Media Alert as a template:

Download Media Alert (Microsoft Word)

Download Media Alert PDF

Media loves National Pizza Month. We’ve outlined 5 Ways to Get Media Coverage During National Pizza Month with a look at National Pizza Month media coverage from last year as examples.

Don’t forget you can pitch your National Pizza Month event directly to reporters or even partner with traditional or digital media in your area. Take a look at this how-to on getting media coverage.

National Pizza Month Video

Share this National Pizza Month video with your community and local media.

National Pizza Month Key Messages

October is National Pizza Month. We celebrate America’s favorite food and the people who make it. Pizza is comfort, family and community.

Pizza making is an art, a craft. From New York, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, California and Italy, each style is a piece of a region’s culture and history.

This is our time to share the love and dedication that our nation’s pizzerias give to our communities.

Pizza people are the hardest working, most passionate and giving people in their communities. Let’s honor their contributions.

Join us in saying thank you by visiting your local pizzeria during National Pizza Month. And let’s continue that spirit all year long.

Pizza Fun Facts

We’ve pulled together interesting pizza-related Fun facts about pizza, pizza history, pizza topping, pizza world records for your next pizza trivia game or pizza quiz. Go to 36 Pizza Fun Facts.

Share your National Pizza Month Story

We want to share your National Pizza Month stories on pizzatoday.com and on social all month long. Fill out the National Pizza Month Story Submission Form.