Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen | Pizzeria Community Impact

Published: October 6, 2025Denise Greer
Collage of community impact by Spinato's Pizzeria
Courtesy of Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

 

Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen

Tempe, Arizona

spinatospizzeria.com

Spinato’s has been deeply rooted in its community since its founding in 1974. “At Spinato’s, we often say that we’re in the ‘people’ business more than the ‘pizza’ business,” says Jaime Spinato, brand manager and director of community outreach at Spinato’s. “Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen works with more than 130 nonprofits annually. Spinato’s supports them with pizza parties, gift card donations, silent auction items, on top of funding their causes, which account for about $100,000 annually.

“Some of the nonprofits we are supporting this year include St. Vincent de Paul, through our third consecutive Kindness Challenge to help the homeless during National Kindness Month in September and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit whose mission is to ‘ensure that no kid sleeps on the floor.’ This is our first Season of Giving initiative, where we’ll help this wonderful nonprofit build beds for children in our community who don’t have a place to sleep, and we will also provide Christmas for a family.”

In 2009, Spinato’s created the Kenneth A. Spinato Foundation, named after its pizzeria founder. “Through our three pillars – kids, veterans, and service animals – we strive to make a meaningful impact and continue our tradition of community support.”

The inaugural Pizza Expo Columbus takes over the Columbus Convention Center on Oct. 26-27. Get a preview of all the excitement to expect. In this issue, we also dive into what makes the perfect pepperoni slice and breakfast pizza inspiration. Find tips leadership traits and how to maximize user-generated content.

