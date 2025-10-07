Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.

Dallas, Texas

In its 18-year history, community has been at the forefront at Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. From pizza donations and fundraising nights to neighborhood beautification and individual impact campaigns, co-owner Sammy Mandell shares the multipronged approach that impacts friends, neighbors and schools.

Giving back to area schools is at the heart of GAPCo’s mission. The pizzeria has served its area schools through lunch programs, pizza for PTA nights, donations nights and a 10-year-running Slices for Supplies program. “Guests bring school supplies or make a cash donation and receive a free slice of pizza with one topping of their choice. With the cash donations we receive, GAPCo doubles the amount. Over the years, schools have received thousands of dollars, and once, a school even used the money we raised to take kids to NASA.”

GAPCo has touched the lives of individuals, from raising money for a family after the sudden passing of a restaurant regular to creating an event to help a regular patron pay for cancer treatment or a fundraising event for a manager whose spouse died.

“Our local communities are so special to us, and we appreciate the gratitude we receive from our customers, friends and family for doing what’s right,” Mandell says.

