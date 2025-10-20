Q
MENU
Trending
Perfect Dough Ball Weight
Pizza Month Ideas
National Pizza Month!
31 Pizza Recipes
Pizzeria of the Year
Soda Pricing Strategy
Doubling Slow-Day Sales
Best Pizza Lists

Punxsy Pizza, Punxsutawney, PA | Pizzeria Community Impact

Published: October 20, 2025Denise Greer
Pizza & Prevention, Punxsy Pizza, Punxsutawney, PA

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

 

Punxsy Pizza

Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

punxsypizza.com

From the beginning of Punxsy Pizza in 2014, owner Scott Anthony has made an imprint in his community. The small-town pizzeria has launched and participated in several initiatives that help its neighbors.

Anthony launched Pizza & Prevention to raise funds and awareness about local fire departments. “Our ‘Pizza & Prevention’ event is now in its 24th year,” Anthony says. “Working with the local volunteer fire departments, we have equipped 1,000s of homes with working smoke detectors and raised much-needed funds for the fire departments.  We have also been able to introduce the public to these unsung heroes as they work side by side with us during the event, making and delivering pizzas – sometimes in a fire truck.”

nl-cta-cut_v2

Anthony also has worked with the Make a Wish Foundation for many years. “I love working with the children,” he says. “Their pizza experience is very important to me.”

One experience stands out to Anthony: “A touching experience for me was getting to know a Wish Kid, Brayden Wyant,” he says. Anthony coordinated a benefit spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for his medical expenses. Through the event, he became friends with Brayden’s family.

Punxsy’s impact on Make a Wish has been substantial. “Their incredible dedication and generosity has helped raise over $78,000 – enough to grant more than 20 life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illnesses,” say Lacy Bair, Punxsutawney regional manager for Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Punxsy Pizza has worked with several other local and national organizations. “Presently, we are working with the high school band, The Lions Club, The VFW Ladies auxiliary, Chefs Feeding Kids and Slice Out Hunger,” Anthony says.

With so many community initiatives, Punxsy Pizza won the PA Restaurant Association’s Good Neighbor Award three times and was a 2023 recipient of the Community Involvement Award in Pizza Today’s PIE Awards.

Posted In: News

Tagged With: Pizzeria Community Impact, Punxsy Pizza, Scott Anthony, giving back, pizzerias giving back

Related Posts

Heavenly Pizza | Pizzeria Community Impact

Old Scratch Pizza | Pizzeria Community Impact

Mastering Pizzeria Inventory to Boost Profits

Toppers Pizza Names New Chief Financial Officer

Strategy & Planning Series
Strategy & Planning Series
TEST 1
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs