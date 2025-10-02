Down North Pizza | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Down North Pizza

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Down North is addressing its community’s challenges head on. North Philadelphia has one of the highest recidivism rates in Philly. Down North Pizza is working to reduce that rate by employing formerly incarcerated individuals and grow their culinary careers – as well as provide life training.

Down North owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi also founded the Down North Foundation with a mission to reconstruct relationships, culture and places to create a resilient and empowered community. The organization works to counteract the impact of systems that compound the marginalization of people. In 2024, Hadi received the James Beard Award for Leadership.

“We try to be the buffer against some of the barriers that they come across when needing or getting support in different ways. We try to be that person to alleviate those barriers to various entry points for a lot of the resources out there.”

The foundation has aided community members with housing and legal resources. Down North also is working to empower Philly residents in maintaining and preserving homeownership. The Healing Garden is the foundation’s first garden on the grounds of the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The 49th Street Greenhouse gives formerly detained youth the opportunity to grown horticultural careers. It also is working to create educational opportunities in tech for the area’s youth.

