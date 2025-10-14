Black Dog Pizzeria | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Black Dog Pizzeria

Dublin, Ohio

It’s no surprise that Jessica Hellaine and Nick MacDonald, owners of Black Dog Pizzeria in Dublin, Ohio, have a soft spot for canines. The dog-themed pizzeria combines financial donations, hosting events and raising awareness for animal rescue and adoption efforts.

“Our community involvement isn’t just a side project of our pizzeria, it’s the heart of who we are and what we love (just as much as pizza!),” Hellaine tells Pizza Today, adding that as a service business, Black Dog Pizzeria has a unique ability to connect with the community daily.

Finding a Focus: It’s All About the Dogs

This October, they’re teaming up with a local car dealership for their biggest event yet, the “Boo! Pet Adoption Extravaganza.” They’ll be giving out free pizza while showcasing adoptable dogs from local rescues. It’s a fantastic way to bring people together for a good time and a great cause.

By concentrating their efforts on a single cause, Black Dog Pizzeria avoids spreading themselves too thin. They have become known in their community as the place that supports dog rescues. This strong brand identity attracts customers who share their values and makes their marketing efforts more effective.

A Story That Delivers: The RescueBox Initiative

One of their most creative and impactful initiatives is the “RescueBox.” About a year and a half ago, they started partnering with local animal shelters to feature adoptable dogs on their pizza boxes. Each pizza box that leaves their shop has a flyer attached that features a photo of an adoptable dog, its name and a QR code that links to the rescue’s website for more information.

“We use our reach through both our own in-house delivery and third-party deliveries to send the boxes and get eyes on these adoptable dogs all over Columbus,” Hellaine explains, adding that Black Dog Pizzeria covers printing costs and donate a portion of their proceeds to the featured rescue groups.

“All the rescue group is asked to provide is the images to use on the flyers,” Hellaine says.

They currently partner with Stop The Suffering, the local rescue where they adopted their own rescue dog. In the past, they’ve worked with other organizations such as RESCUEDOhio and Our Farm Sanctuary. The initiative has been a huge success, not just in getting dogs adopted but also in generating buzz online as customers share photos of their pizza boxes.

Key Takeaways for Your Pizzeria

Black Dog Pizzeria’s story is more than just heartwarming; it’s a practical blueprint for how to integrate social good into your business model. Here are a few key takeaways for pizzeria owners: