Slice Out Hunger | Pizzeria Community Impact

Slice Out Hunger

New York City

The ultimate pizza industry organizer, Slice Out Hunger works with 700 partners across the United States to feed the hungry and assist communities during natural disasters. The organization raises funds through initiatives such as the $1 Pizza Party, then uses that money to feed those impacted through its network of primarily independent pizzerias.

“We are all about fighting food insecurity,” says founder Scott Wiener. “Our campaigns support shelters, community kitchens, school meals, shelters for the victims of domestic abuse and any other organization that supports those facing hunger issues.”

To date, Slice Out Hunger has raised more than $2.7 million to fund hunger relief efforts and spends about $55,000 each year on independent pizza deliveries. Erin Ruszaj, director of operations at Slice Out Hunger, says the organization allows pizzerias to contribute to their communities without breaking the bank. Pizzerias can become Slice Out Hunger partners by pledging to donate and deliver at least 30 pies and raise $300 for local hunger relief organizations.

When natural disasters such as the Hawaii wildfires occur, Slice Out Hunger immediately makes a $5,000 donation to on-the-ground support in impacted areas and continues to grow donations through its partners, who offer specialty pizzas with a dedicated amount set aside for the cause.

