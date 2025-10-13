Rochester, NY- based Linda’s NY Pizzeria Helps Make Kids Dreams Come True | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

2nd Generation owners continue community impact legacy

Will Connolly and Jamie Sheldon have continued a legacy of giving at Linda’s New York Pizzeria in Rochester, New York. The commitment was started in 1990’s by the original owner, Linda Connolly, Will’s mother.

The couple has carried the community baton forward. “We’ve made it our personal mission to continue the legacy of community work that Linda has contributed to for so many years,” Jamie says.

Linda began working with The Dream Factory Rochester Chapter. The foundation makes dreams come true for critically and chronically ill children. Jamie says they’ve donated and volunteered for dreams and events.

A sponsor of the chapter’s BuddyLuv Bear program is special to the couple. Each child whose dream comes true receives a BuddyLuv Bear. Children are encouraged to take their bears on their dream adventures. “Here at Linda’s NY Pizzeria, we have also decided that any child that brings their BuddyLuv Bear in the pizzeria will receive a free slice as well,” Jamie says.

The pizzeria also helps build awareness for The Dream Factory. “During the month of December, we have BuddyLuv hopping around our pizzeria like an elf on the shelf causing all sorts of mischief and fun bringing awareness each and every day to the community about the foundation in our daily social media posts,” Jamie says.

Linda’s actively participates in Toy’s for Tots, winter coat giveaways with Salvation Army and pizza donations to area organizations. The local pizzeria has also made its mark on community impact through the City of Rochester.

“Our city is a severely underserved population plagued with many issues that are very deep rooted,” Jamie says. “We know that working for change in our community means focusing on the homelessness, unfortunately the crime that riddles our city and working towards rejuvenation. Here at Linda’s NY Pizzeria, we are working with local business and neighborhood associations aiming towards ending those issues by contributing to City collaborative events, job fairs, community initiatives and more.”

Community engagement is not only an initiative for Linda’s NY Pizzeria, but also deeply rooted in its purpose. “Being a community staple, having been open since the early 90s, (merely changing the name to Linda’s NY Pizzeria in 2012), we find that giving back to the community is just as important as making and selling pizza,” Jamie says. “A business is only as good as the community it’s surrounded by.”