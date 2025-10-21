Donatos Pizza Funds Housing, Food Insecurity and Health Initiatives | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

Donatos Pizza

Columbus, Ohio

Launched in 2022, the Donatos Family Foundation focuses on making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. It accomplishes this by focusing on three core pillars: housing, hunger and health. “Together, the pillars reflect the most pressing needs of the communities we serve,” says Weston Wanchick, brand marketing specialist for Columbus, Ohio-based Donatos Pizza.

Each of Donatos’ company- and franchise-owned locations works with its local Habitat for Humanity chapter to ensure that funds stay in the communities where Donatos operates. With 475 stores in 28 states, the brand is a powerful force to end homelessness in the United States.

Every Donatos location partners with local food banks to fight insecurity. Proceeds from Cheryl’s Cookies go to local shelters and food banks. Staff at the home office volunteer at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help families in 20 counties across the Central Ohio region. All the proceeds from Cheryl’s Buttercream Frosted Cookies go to Children’s Hospital, with locations in other parts of the country partnering with local hospitals and medical research facilities.

Donatos health pillar advocates for both mental and physical wellness. The brand’s cycling team, Powered by Pepperoni, partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health and Pelotonia.

The pizzeria has a longstanding partnership with Pelotonia, a Columbus-based nonprofit that funds cancer research. For 16 years, Donatos associates, business partners, family and friends have cycled together as the Powered by Pepperoni team to ride and raise funds for cancer research.

“This year, the group raised more than $130,000, bringing our total contribution to over $1.1 million since we began,” Wanchick says. The 2025 ride exceeded its fundraising goal by nearly 25%. “The funds will help advance critical cancer research. Seeing our associates, franchise partners and guests rally behind such an important cause reminds us that when we live our values every day, we truly can make a lasting difference together.”

