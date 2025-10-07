International Pizza Expo Appoints Jeremy White as Brand Director

White Brings Extensive Experience from Pizza Today magazine to Leadership Role

Louisville, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2025) – International Pizza Expo today announced the appointment of Jeremy White to the role of Brand Director of Emerald’s Food Group, effective Oct. 1, 2025. White has worked with the group since 2000, previously serving as Editor-in-Chief of Pizza Today magazine and Director of Seminars and Conferences for several of Emerald’s B2B events. During his time in these positions, White was instrumental in making Pizza Today the leading publication for the pizza industry and developing conference programming for the International Pizza Expo and Pizza Expo Columbus.

Bringing these 25 years of experience with the group to his new position as Brand Director, White will support the group’s organizational goals by helping to plan, execute and oversee all aspects of the Food Group’s trade shows. His responsibilities will include developing strategy, tactics and budget, managing event logistics, coordinating vendors, suppliers, customers and stakeholders, and event promotions.

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy in this new leadership role,” said Bill Oakley, Group Show Director. “He has proven to be an invaluable member of our team, and we are confident that his deep expertise and experience in the space will be a major asset as we continue to grow and expand the Food Group.”

White expressed enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am excited for this new chapter and look forward to contributing to our company’s success in a new capacity.”

Throughout his career, White has been known for overseeing and growing a portfolio of print and digital media properties and platforms. He has a proven track record of success leading Pizza Today and other brands dedicated to reaching and educating small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Under his leadership, the Pizza Today magazine team won more awards than any other trade publication in the world. Additionally, White’s role overseeing the educational program at International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas has driven annual growth and set attendance and revenue records.

About International Pizza Expo & Conference: The annual International Pizza Expo remains unchallenged as the industry’s largest event. Thousands of pizzeria professionals convene in Las Vegas each year for three days dedicated to all things pizza. Suppliers from across the globe, networking and educational sessions led by top industry professionals, and international competitions round out this unrivaled event. Visit pizzaexpo.pizzatoday.com for more information.

About Pizza Today: Pizza Today has been the pizzeria industry’s most trusted and valuable educational business resource for more than four decades. The award-winning content focuses on insider tips, operational advice, recipes and information integral to helping today’s pizzeria owner operate more efficiently and profitably. For more information, please visit pizzatoday.com.

About Emerald Holding, Inc.: Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As a true partner, Emerald strives to build its customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, Emerald teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries they serve and remain committed to supporting the communities in which they operate. For more information, visit emeraldx.com.

###