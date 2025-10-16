Pizza Today Names Denise Greer as New Editor-in-Chief 

Greer brings 14 years of experience at the award-winning publication to leadership role

Louisville, Ky. (Oct. 16, 2025) – Pizza Today this week announced the appointment of Denise Greer to the role of Editor-in-Chief, effective immediately. Greer succeeds Jeremy White, who served at the helm of the publication since 2000 and who recently moved into the role of Brand Director for the Food Group at Emerald Holdings Inc.

Greer was hired as Associate Editor of Pizza Today in 2011. In 2017, she was elevated to the magazine’s Executive Editor role, where she has served since that time. During Greer’s tenure at Pizza Today, the magazine has won more awards than any other B2B trade publication in the world.

Bringing these 14 years of experience with the publication to her new position as Editor-in-Chief, Greer will oversee all editorial content and strategy for Pizza Today magazine and its digital platforms. Her responsibilities will include managing the editorial team, developing content strategy, coordinating with industry experts and sources, budgeting and ensuring the publication continues its mission of helping pizzeria owners nationwide run their businesses more profitably and efficiently.

“I am so excited for Denise to be taking the reins at Pizza Today,” said Jeremy White, who last week started his new role and stepped down from his day-to-day duties at Pizza Today. “Denise and I have worked side by side for the past 14 years, and Denise has been an integral part of Pizza Today’s success. She is a thought leader and well-respected member of the national pizza community. Denise is an excellent journalist and pizza industry advocate who will continue Pizza Today’s strong tradition of helping pizzeria owners nationwide run their businesses more profitably and more efficiently. That is the mandate at Pizza Today, and there is no one better than Denise to carry that forward.”

Greer expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “I’m excited to step into the role of Editor-in-Chief at Pizza Today, where I look forward to continuing to champion the pizza industry while building on our decades-long reputation as the go-to resource for pizzeria owners and operators.”

Throughout her career at Pizza Today, Greer has been known for her in-depth industry reporting, relationship building with pizzeria owners across the country, and commitment to delivering actionable business insights. She has played a key role in the magazine’s award-winning editorial coverage and helped establish Pizza Today as the pizza industry’s most trusted educational resource.

Under her leadership as Executive Editor, Pizza Today has continued to expand its reach and influence within the pizza community, providing essential business guidance to independent pizzeria owners and multi-unit operators alike.

About Pizza Today

Pizza Today magazine has been the pizzeria industry’s most trusted and valuable educational business resource for more than four decades. The award-winning content focuses on insider tips, operational advice, recipes and information integral to helping today’s pizzeria owners operate more efficiently and profitably. For more information, please visit pizzatoday.com.

About Emerald Holding Inc.

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As a true partner, Emerald strives to build its customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, Emerald teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries they serve and remain committed to supporting the communities in which they operate. For more information, visit emeraldx.com.