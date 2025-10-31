Passing the Torch | Commentary

I’m in my 25th year at Pizza Today. It’s crazy to think about, but it’s true. I joined the staff in September 2000. It’s been an amazing ride that I have thoroughly enjoyed. I would not change a thing about the experiences I have had along the way.

Speaking of change … boy, the pizza industry sure has changed a lot since then. I’ve had a front-row seat to watch so many trends come and go. I’ve seen old systems die off and new ones surge the business forward.

I get a chuckle when I think about some of the earliest stories I worked on when I first joined PT. Things like:

Should pizzerias still take personal checks from customers?

Is it time to do away with your restaurant’s smoking section?

Should your business offer Wi-Fi?

I watched the popularity of Neapolitan pizza explode here in the United States. Then, later, wings, Detroit-style pies, tavern … you name it. Every few years, there’s a new trend that either pays homage to the past or moves the needle forward.

I have had a hand in observing and reporting on these changes, and I have enjoyed the task immensely. I’m often asked what I like most about my job as the editor in chief of Pizza Today. My answers come easily and quickly:

1) I love helping pizzeria owners run their businesses more profitably and more efficiently.

2) I love the amazing team I get to work with every day. It’s a people business – and my people are the best!

Speaking of great people, you’ll find none better in this business than Pizza Today Executive Editor Denise Greer. For well over a decade, Denise has been my right hand, my left hand and my hat. She does it all!

And now, it is time for her to take the next step.

I teased this bit of personal news in my September Commentary. I hope you read it, because it wasn’t easy to write it through the (mostly happy!) tears. Now that it is official, I am thrilled to announce it here: I’m moving on.

I’m not leaving the pizza world. I’m merely switching up the landscape.

I have accepted the position of Brand Director for the Food Group at Emerald, Pizza Today’s parent company. That’s a mouthful of a title, I know. But let me distill it to its essence: This is my last Commentary for Pizza Today because I will now be 100% focused on working alongside Bill Oakley and his team to continue the legacy of the International Pizza Expo. I am excited to help grow and evolve what is already the world’s largest and most important pizza show.

And I am excited to pass the baton to Denise Greer, who will now power Pizza Today with the same enthusiasm and passion that you expect and deserve from this great publication.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together at Pizza Today, and now I am beyond excited to see Denise take the reins of the magazine and continue what we have built together.

Please join me in congratulating Denise and welcoming her to her expanded role in guiding Pizza Today. She’s going to crush it.

As for yours truly, this is not a “so long” or a “goodbye.” This is a “see ya soon.” And I’ll see you March 24-26, 2026, at International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas !

With love and gratitude,

Jeremy White

