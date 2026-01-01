Stories That Shaped the Pizza Industry in 2025

Best-read Stories of the Year on PizzaToday.com

What a year it has been!

From showdowns on the Expo floors in Las Vegas and Columbus to the quiet, creative revolutions happening in kitchens across the country, 2025 was a year of progress. We saw operators pushing the boundaries of what consumers can expect from their local slice shop and American pizza makers gaining unprecedented respect on a global stage. And, of course, we saw trends that tell us not just where we are, but where we are going.

As we close the book on this year, let’s look at what you – the pizza operators – were reading. These articles are a reflection of what matters to our industry right now, and they highlight a hunger for recognition, a drive for culinary excellence and a need for solid, actionable business intelligence.

So, grab a slice and get comfortable. Here are the top 10 best-read stories on PizzaToday.com for 2025.

1. Official 2025 International Pizza Challenge Winners at Pizza Expo

This is the big one. The Super Bowl of pizza. Every year, the International Pizza Challenge (IPC) in Las Vegas sets the tone for the industry, and this year’s coverage was our most-read piece by a landslide. It makes sense: 550 competitors from around the globe brought their A-games, and the results were nothing short of spectacular.

Read the full breakdown of scores and winners here.

2. Guide to the 2025 National “Best Pizzas” Lists

If there is one thing we know about this industry, it’s that we love a list. But more importantly, we know that customers love a list. Earning a spot on a national ranking can change the trajectory of a business overnight, turning a neighborhood joint into a destination spot.

This article was huge because we did the heavy lifting for you. We aggregated the heavy hitters – 50 Top Pizza, Yelp’s Top 100, OpenTable and more – into one comprehensive guide. It was incredible to see Una Pizza Napoletana in NYC continue its reign, but we also love to see “hole in the wall” gems identified, such as DeLuca’s Pizza in Arkansas or Peace on Earth in Alaska.

Check out who made the cut in our ultimate guide.

3. October is National Pizza Month: Your Guide to America’s Cheesiest Celebration

Oct. 1 marks the start of the industry’s busiest season of the year. This guide to National Pizza Month was a hit because it embraced the “fun” of the holiday as well as the business of it. If you didn’t use our guide this year, brush up now and get a head start on National Pizza Month 2026.

See how the industry celebrated National Pizza Month.

4. The Great American Pizza Challenge 2025 Results

While Vegas gets a lot of the glory, the Midwest is a pizza powerhouse, and the Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus proved it. This story garnered huge attention because it highlights the competitive spirit of regional pizza makers who are the backbone of this industry. The winners aren’t just show ponies but items that could dominate a Friday night menu.

View the full results from Pizza Expo Columbus.

5. Summer Pizza: My Favorite Season for Toppings that Pizza Lovers will Crave

Seasonality isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a profitability strategy. This article resonates because it offers actionable, chef-driven recipes to combat menu fatigue during the warmer months. We all know pizza sales can dip when the weather gets hot, but this piece highlights ways to lean into summer produce to keep tables full (think peaches, berries, green chilies and microgreens).

Get inspired by these seasonal summer recipes.

6. World Pizza Games 2025 winners announced at Pizza Expo

If the International Pizza Challenge is the serious culinary side of the industry, the World Pizza Games are the rock ‘n’ roll side. The Games are always a crowd-pleaser because they showcase the energy that young talent brings to the trade. It’s pure, unadulterated pizza joy, and we need that energy.

See who took home the gold in the World Pizza Games.

7. Chicago’s Aurelio’s Pizza proclaims “Pope’s Pizza”

Marketing stunts are a dime a dozen, but when the Holy See offers his stamp of approval to a pizzeria, the world takes notice. But the substance of the story for our readers was about how established pizzerias like Aurelio’s stay relevant in a crowded market.

Read about Aurelio’s divine marketing move

8. Local WA Pizza Maker Becomes First American to Win Prestigious Italian Lifetime Achievement Award

For decades, American pizza was seen as the unruly stepchild of the Italian original. But this year Will Grant, a pizza maker from Washington state and proprietor of Sourdough Willy’s, became the first American to win a prestigious Italian Lifetime Achievement Award. For operators grinding in the U.S., this was a victory lap.

Learn more about this historic international honor.

9. Mirko D’Agata, Pizzeria No. 900 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, wins Best Pizza Napoletana at International Pizza Challenge

Pizza Today primarily focuses on the U.S. scene, but our neighbors to the north brought the heat this year. Mirko D’Agata from Pizzeria No. 900 in Montreal taking the crown for Best Pizza Napoletana was a massive story. The Napoletana division rules are strict, and you can’t hide behind crazy toppings. It’s about technical perfection.

Read about Mirko D’Agata’s technical triumph

10. 2026 Pizza Industry Trends Report

Fittingly, we wrap up with a roadmap for the future. Our 2026 Industry Trends Report is essential reading because it aggregates data from operators across the country. It dives into labor costs, technology adoption, and the menu trends that are bubbling up from the underground.

We covered everything from the rise of automation in the back of house to the dominance of third-party delivery. Go ahead and download the supplemental PDF. It’s the closest thing we have to a crystal ball, helping you navigate the economic headwinds and capitalize on the opportunities coming down the pike in 2026.

Get ahead of the curve with our 2026 Trends Report.

And, of course, be sure to keep reading Pizza Today in 2026. Happy New Year!