The Commitment Continues | Commentary

I’ve spent over 22 years in journalism and have been honored to serve 14 of those in the pizza industry. When I walked into Jeremy White’s office to interview for an associate editor position at Pizza Today in February 2011, I knew I had encountered something special.

The team’s passion for the pizza business, thirst to always level up and unwavering commitment to help pizzeria operators run their businesses more profitably and efficiently burst into everything they did. I wanted to be a part of that. Pizza Today was, in fact, the unicorn I sought. Thankfully, I was hired.

My second week on the job, Jeremy motioned me into the kitchen and said, “You’re going to learn to stretch dough.” It took several tries to get the technique down and train my hands to manipulate the dough into anything resembling a round pie. I failed epically forward in my early path as a pizza maker. Of course, that was just the beginning of an education that burns bright to this day.

You see, this was not a typical journalism job. I had entered the pizza industry, and I was now in the pizza business and a part of this beautiful, inspiring and encouraging pizza community.

Jeremy set a high standard to not simply report on the industry, but to dive in and fully immerse myself into the innerworkings of pizza businesses. Stay curious, seek to find the challenges, dig deep to discover pizzerias’ pain points. Jeremy led us to be the best B2B trade publication in the world.

Those are huge shoes to fill as Pizza Today’s new Editor-in-Chief. Luckily, I was trained by the best, and I am ready to lead Pizza Today into the future.

First and foremost, we will carry forward our content filter: Does this article/podcast/report make pizzerias run more profitably and more efficiently? That is the mandate for everything we do at Pizza Today. We will build on our decades-long reputation as the go-to resource for pizzeria owners, operators and emerging pizza pros.

YOU are vital to what’s next. We will continue to connect with pizzeria operators to discover your stories of success and challenges you face. We want to know about it all. If you are experiencing an issue, there is a good chance, others are going through it, as well.

It’s fitting that my first Commentary is the December issue, featuring the annual Pizza Industry Trends Report, a passion project I kickstarted in 2022. Turn to Page 38 to take a deep dive into the report – but don’t stop there. We have a more extensive online report and PDF download for your convenience at PizzaToday.com.

Now that the torch has been passed, we embark on this next pizza journey together. I’m curious and ready to dig deeper. Reach out to me at [email protected].

