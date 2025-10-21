Pizza Industry Leadership Changes: White and Greer Take New Roles

The pizza industry has seen significant leadership changes this month with two key promotions at Pizza Today and Pizza Expo. Jeremy White has been appointed as Brand Director of International Pizza Expo, while Denise Greer steps up as the new Editor-in-Chief of Pizza Today magazine.

These appointments represent a strategic shift that leverages decades of combined experience to strengthen both the industry’s premier trade publication and its flagship event.

Jeremy White Becomes Brand Director

Jeremy White, who served as Editor-in-Chief of Pizza Today magazine since 2000, transitioned to his new role as Brand Director of Emerald’s Pizza Group on October 1, 2025. His appointment comes after 25 years with the organization, during which he transformed Pizza Today into the leading publication for the pizza industry.

White’s new responsibilities include developing strategy and budget for the Food Group’s trade shows, managing event logistics, and coordinating with vendors, suppliers, customers, and stakeholders. His extensive background in conference programming will be particularly valuable as he oversees promotional efforts for International Pizza Expo and Pizza Expo Columbus.

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy in this new leadership role,” said Bill Oakley, Group Show Director. “He has proven to be an invaluable member of our team, and we are confident that his deep expertise and experience in the space will be a major asset as we continue to grow and expand the Food Group.”

Under White’s editorial leadership, the Pizza Today magazine team won more awards than any other trade publication in the world. His oversight of the educational program at International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas has consistently driven annual growth and set attendance and revenue records.

White expressed enthusiasm for his career transition, stating, “I am excited for this new chapter and look forward to contributing to our company’s success in a new capacity.”

Denise Greer Takes Editorial Leadership

Following White’s promotion, Denise Greer has been named the new Editor-in-Chief of Pizza Today magazine, effective immediately. Greer brings 14 years of experience with the publication, having joined as Associate Editor in 2011 before being promoted to Executive Editor in 2017.

In her new role, Greer will oversee all editorial content and strategy for Pizza Today magazine and its digital platforms. Her responsibilities include managing the editorial team, developing content strategy, coordinating with industry experts, and ensuring the publication continues its mission of helping pizzeria owners operate more profitably and efficiently.

White praised his successor’s qualifications and industry knowledge: “Denise and I have worked side by side for the past 14 years, and Denise has been an integral part of Pizza Today’s success. She is a thought leader and well-respected member of the national pizza community. There is no one better than Denise to carry that forward.”

Greer has built a reputation for in-depth industry reporting and maintaining strong relationships with pizzeria owners nationwide. Her commitment to delivering actionable business insights has been instrumental in Pizza Today’s continued success and expansion within the pizza community.

“I’m excited to step into the role of Editor-in-Chief at Pizza Today, where I look forward to continuing to champion the pizza industry while building on our decades-long reputation as the go-to resource for pizzeria owners and operators,” Greer said.

Continuing Industry Excellence

Both appointments ensure continuity of leadership while bringing fresh perspectives to their respective roles. White’s transition from editorial to event management leverages his deep industry knowledge and proven track record of building successful programs. Meanwhile, Greer’s promotion recognizes her editorial expertise and strong industry relationships.

These changes position both Pizza Today magazine and International Pizza Expo for continued growth and innovation in serving the pizza industry’s evolving needs. The seamless leadership transition reflects the strength of Emerald Holdings’ Pizza Group and its commitment to supporting pizzeria owners and operators across the country.