31 Pizza Recipes to Celebrate National Pizza Month in October

Try these 31 pizza recipes for October’s National Pizza Month

October is National Pizza Month, an observance created by Pizza Today 40 years ago. For those four decades, Pizza Today has provided pizzerias with ideas and recipes for delicious pizzas. So, we’re going through our archives and bringing you some of the best pizza recipes. Find more pizza recipes.

Here are 31 pizza recipes to honor National Pizza Month

We picked 31 pizza recipes that span the creativity of pizza making from classic ingredients, trendy toppings to unique creations. You’ll find pizza recipes everyone will love. This recipes cane be used by beginners and master pizza makers alike. In no particular order, here are our 31 pizza recipes for National Pizza Month.

Need a pizza dough recipe first?

You want to make pizza but don’t know where to start with pizza dough. Check out Pizza Dough Recipes for Top Trending Pizza Styles. Explore dough styles and find out how to make Detroit, New York, Grandma, Sicilian, Chicago Thin and Deep Dish pizzas with tips and advices from the pizza industry’s top pizza masters and dough experts.

More Fun with National Pizza Month

See how we are helping pizzerias and pizza enthusiasts celebrate National Pizza Month in our National Pizza Month Toolkit.

Check out interesting pizza-related fun facts about pizza, pizza history, pizza topping, pizza world records for your next pizza trivia game or pizza quiz in 36 Pizza Fun Facts.

Pizza Today is home to the official National Pizza Month Logo and fun social media graphics available to you for free. Find out more in Free National Pizza Month Images & Ideas.